Gaurav Agrawal, a scientist and amateur photographer living in San Diego chanced upon a beautiful sight in front of him and quickly snapped a picture using his Nikon camera. He was at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana in August 2019 with his wife when they saw a magnificent view.

“It was a magical evening. It was gloomy and cloudy, and we thought there wasn’t going to be a great sunset. We were about to leave when things started to change,” he told the BBC.

He then did a small edit using the editing software Lightroom, shared the image on Flickr and thought nothing more about it.

Fast forward to June 2020, his stunning picture went viral for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately for Mr Agrawal, it seemed like people who downloaded his picture as phone wallpaper ended up glitching the phones badly.

A tweet about the bug in the photo went viral.

“I didn’t do anything intentionally,” Mr Agrawal said when he contacted the BBC. “I’m sad that people ended up having issues.”

It seems like editing the photo in Lightroom was how the bug crept in. According to the BBC, the Lightroom gives three colour-mode options for exporting the finished result and the one Mr Agrawal picked is the one that glitches some Android phones.

Ken Munro and Dave Lodge from security firm Pen Test partners explains what went wrong:

"As digital photographs have improved in quality, phones need to check what the image 'colour space' is to work out how to display it properly.”

"It's how a phone knows how to display exactly the right shade of green, for example.”

"There are different ways of defining the colour space. Some spaces have specialist uses in graphic design, so sometimes you'll see images that aren't in the usual 'Standard RGB' format. It's also possible to deliberately create images that have more colour information than some devices can handle.”

"What's happened here is that the way some phones deal with these cases has gone wrong.”

"The phone crashes because it doesn't know how to deal with it correctly, and the software developers probably hadn't considered this might happen."

Poor Mr Agrawal was unaware of the glitch because he had never used the option before.

“I didn’t know the format would do this. I have an iPhone, and my wallpaper is always a photo of my wife,” he said.

"I hoped my photograph would have gone 'viral' for a good reason, but maybe that's for another time. I'm going to use another format from now on," Mr Agrawal said.

A check on his Flickr page has shown that he has disabled the infamous image for downloading.