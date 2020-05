Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes announced the birth of their baby boy yesterday. Musk proudly announced on Twitter that both the “Mom & baby are all good” and that they have given their baby boy a unique name, “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

Evidently, many are wondering how to pronounce the baby boy’s name. Luckily for all of us who are curious, a user’s tweet may just shed some light.

The Twitter user suggested that the name’s origin could have links with the Scandinavian alphabet ‘Æ’ which is pronounced as “ash.” The ‘A-12’ could refer to the Lockheed A-12, a CIA aircraft which is codenamed Archangel.

Put everything together, “X Æ A-12” is pronounced as X Ash Archangel.

Musk liked the Twitter user’s explanation on how to pronounce the name, an indication that the user could be right.