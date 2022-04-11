Huggy Wuggy: Parents concerned about viral videos

AN animated character called “Huggy Wuggy” has left many children upset and frightened after the bear-like creature was allegedly accused of producing nightmarish scenarios.

The character is from a survival horror game called Poppy Playtime but has been made into popular videos on YouTube and has seemingly slipped through parental controls.

It was reported that children have been reenacting the video by embracing each other incredibly tight and whispering the lyrics to one of the songs, “till you breathe your final breath.”

It was also reported that a concerned parent shared an email she received from her child’s school to protect them against ‘Huggy Wuggy’.

“The character, a teddy bear with razor-sharp fangs who sings scary songs about embracing and killing, can easily be found on YouTube channels.”

“In one video, the bear asks the viewer to take their last breath.”

“It is a very deceiving character and because of its name, it can infiltrate firewalls and filters.” the email reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the creator of the Huggy Wuggy lyrics has replied to the trend by posting a statement on the video.

“I have noticed that there are a few misleading stories and posts that are driving traffic to this video recently.”

“I completely understand your concern, but the articles aren’t correct. Huggy Wuggy is and was always a monster in a horror game.”

“I have marked this video ‘Not for Kids’ upon upload and it does not appear in the YouTube Kids app.” he said.