‘Human parking’: Woman drives into rightful parking spot after forcing man out

PART of any driver’s experience when looking for parking anywhere especially in Malaysia are people who ‘human park’ by standing in a parking spot, reserving it for someone else who is driving.

‘Human parking’ is not only an illegal act but it is selfish and very annoying to other drivers as parking spots, unless properly reserved, apply on a first come, first serve basis.

A young woman decided to take a stand against an individual who had stood in an empty parking lot, reserving it.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ophelia.my, she was struggling finding for a parking lot in Taman Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur and happened to find a spot but to her disbelief, a man was standing there already, reserving the parking spot for a driver who was nowhere to be seen.

The young woman was clearly frustrated at the man’s attitude of being entitled to her spot while committing an illegal act.

“My friend wanted to give up the spot and let him have it (but I refused). I was tirelessly driving around looking for parking and I will not give up my place to (people) like this,” said the caption in her video.

During her interaction with the man, the dashcam footage showed him pointing to another location, indicating that she should park at another spot situated in front of the one she wanted but she was unrelenting and confronted the man.

“How can you ‘chup’ (reserve) the parking like this?” the woman asked.

“I have already drove many rounds looking for parking,” the man responded.

“I do not care. How can you chup’ (reserve) the parking spot like this,” she retorted back at him, adding that he cannot reserve the parking spot the way he did.

The man then audaciously said that the young woman was also human parking and at this point, she was clearly frustrated with the man’s incredulous response and wasted no time driving into the previously “reserved” spot and successfully parked her car.

“(We) do not have to be scared of such individuals. We are not wrong. They were in the wrong,” she added.

Netizens commended her for her bravely and unyielding spirit in standing up for her right as a driver while others voiced out their concerns for her car fearing retaliation from the man who was human parking.