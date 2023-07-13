‘Human parking’: Woman drives into rightful parking spot after forcing man out

PART of any driver’s experience when looking for parking anywhere especially in Malaysia are people who ‘human park’ by standing in a parking spot, reserving it for someone else who is driving.
‘Human parking’ is not only an illegal act but it is selfish and very annoying to other drivers as parking spots, unless properly reserved, apply on a first come, first serve basis.
A young woman decided to take a stand against an individual who had stood in an empty parking lot, reserving it.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @ophelia.my, she was struggling finding for a parking lot in Taman Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur and happened to find a spot but to her disbelief, a man was standing there already, reserving the parking spot for a driver who was nowhere to be seen.
The young woman was clearly frustrated at the man’s attitude of being entitled to her spot while committing an illegal act.
“My friend wanted to give up the spot and let him have it (but I refused). I was tirelessly driving around looking for parking and I will not give up my place to (people) like this,” said the caption in her video.
During her interaction with the man, the dashcam footage showed him pointing to another location, indicating that she should park at another spot situated in front of the one she wanted but she was unrelenting and confronted the man.
“How can you ‘chup’ (reserve) the parking like this?” the woman asked.
“I have already drove many rounds looking for parking,” the man responded.
“I do not care. How can you chup’ (reserve) the parking spot like this,” she retorted back at him, adding that he cannot reserve the parking spot the way he did.
The man then audaciously said that the young woman was also human parking and at this point, she was clearly frustrated with the man’s incredulous response and wasted no time driving into the previously “reserved” spot and successfully parked her car.
“(We) do not have to be scared of such individuals. We are not wrong. They were in the wrong,” she added.
Netizens commended her for her bravely and unyielding spirit in standing up for her right as a driver while others voiced out their concerns for her car fearing retaliation from the man who was human parking.
In another video, the woman updated that her car was still in good condition after the incident, adding that if anything bad may befall on her car, that man will be the first suspect thanks to her dashcam footage of the incident.
“After I got out of my car, I was still near the area my car was parked at. I was eating at a food truck so I can see what happens to my car.
“In case that man does come back to do something to my car, I would be able to see it. Do not worry. I did not go anywhere else so he cannot do anything. That man did go away eventually.
She also mentioned that the man was still in the same parking area, looking around’ In the video, he can still be seen walking around and then walking to the front of a car parked opposite hers.
The woman claimed that he still hung around, looking around the area and even came back to the same place he was standing earlier in the footage. He eventually left the area.