A human-sized bat sounds terrifying and it’s a hundred percent real from one wingtip to another. And no, we’re not talking about Batman. The giant golden-crowned flying fox is a species native to the Philippines and has gone viral in a resurfaced post again. Twitter user @AlexJoestar622 posted an old image showing the large bat with the caption, “Remember when I told y’all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about.”

Screenshot of @AlexJoestar622’s tweet

Fortunately, these large bats are vegetarians so we’re all safe from being eaten. The giant golden-crowned flying fox loves feasting on fruits and plant leaves with figs being their main source of food. Based on the screenshot images, this bat species can have a wingspan up to 1.7 metres! However, it’s the image of the man standing next to the upside down bat that gives the shivers because it’s a good comparison of the bat’s true, relative size. Recent resurfacing of these photos sparked renewed interest in these giant mammals. It turns out that these bats cannot echolocate or use-high frequency sounds to navigate like the smaller bats. Just like humans, it uses its eyes to look for food.

Enjoying some fruits which look like bananas.