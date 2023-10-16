Husband allegedly throws plate on the floor because wife cooked sambal sotong without salt

MARRIAGE is no cake walk. It requires sacrifice and compromise. Anyone who has been married knows the real truth that marriage is hard work. But just how much should one tolerate with their spouse?

Recently, a newlywed wife poured her troubles on Facebook about her husband who tossed his plate filled with food on the floor as a sign of protest towards her cooking skills.

The woman expressed her surprise that her husband would resort to such measures just because the sambal sotong dish that she cooked did not contain salt, according to Kosmo.

“We have just been married for a week and I tried cooking sambal sotong for my husband. However ever since I was a kid, I have gotten used to eating food without salt so I cooked the dish without salt.

“However I did not realise he would be so upset when he ate that he would fling the plate to the floor. But what really hurt the most was when he called me useless for not being good at cooking.”

The woman added that she felt that her husband’s actions were too much as he did not give her a chance to learn how to cook, considering the fact that they just recently got married.

“If my food does not suit his taste buds, he can let me know nicely and give me a chance to learn, instead of expecting everything to be perfect.

“If he can get this angry over food, I don’t know how my luck will fare in the future. I’m afraid one day he might hit me,” she shared.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post, questioning the man’s harsh actions.

“If you have problems outside, don’t bring it back and take it out on your wife. Just because the sambal sotong dish didn’t contain salt, you go berserk like that. You don’t deserve to be a husband,” said a netizen.

What are your thoughts? How would you deal with such a spouse?