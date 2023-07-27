Husband gives post-Caesarean wife RM64 for each step taken as incentive to walk after surgery

GIVING BIRTH, whether naturally or through a Caesarean section (C-section), is already a challenge for a lot of women and postpartum recovery is no different, as they face a different set of hurdles as their bodies are adapting after pregnancy.

Recovery at the postpartum stage varies from person to person, therefore the people around them should lend a helping hand and create a supportive environment.

A husband in China decided to provide a financially rewarding incentive to his wife for each step she takes after undergoing a C-section procedure recently.

The husband, surnamed Shi, said that the doctor advised his wife to start walking after surgery as a form of exercise. She protested at first, saying that getting out of bed is painful for her due to the incision.

Shi then found a way to motivate his wife to start walking, so he decided to reward her with 100 yuan (RM63.60) for every step she took.