Husband gives post-Caesarean wife RM64 for each step taken as incentive to walk after surgery

GIVING BIRTH, whether naturally or through a Caesarean section (C-section), is already a challenge for a lot of women and postpartum recovery is no different, as they face a different set of hurdles as their bodies are adapting after pregnancy.
Recovery at the postpartum stage varies from person to person, therefore the people around them should lend a helping hand and create a supportive environment.
A husband in China decided to provide a financially rewarding incentive to his wife for each step she takes after undergoing a C-section procedure recently.
The husband, surnamed Shi, said that the doctor advised his wife to start walking after surgery as a form of exercise. She protested at first, saying that getting out of bed is painful for her due to the incision.
Shi then found a way to motivate his wife to start walking, so he decided to reward her with 100 yuan (RM63.60) for every step she took.
In a viral video posted on Weibo, the wife, although in pain, was shown swiftly holding her hand out to receive the money from her husband, who was standing in front of her as she walked slowly but steadily.
She then held her hand out each time she took a step. Thanks to her willpower and determination, she managed to rake in 2,000 yuan (RM1,274.37).
Netizens were touched by the husband’s efforts in helping his wife recover post-Caesarean, which can be a hard task.
Others also recalled how painful the surgical procedure was and their methods of recovery.