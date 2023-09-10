Husband shaves own head after shaving wife’s head following her cancer diagnosis

A recent viral video showing a husband’s unconditional love and support for his wife who is going through cancer has captured the hearts of netizens.

Heart strings were tugged as Erol Azis’s TikTok video showed him shaving his wife’s hair off her head, signifying her journey battling cancer.

The married couple were seen in tears throughout the entire process.

Erol then started to shave his hair off his head, in solidarity for his wife who is going through the harrowing illness.

A vulnerable moment was later shared between the husband and wife as Erol started to break down while shaving his hair off his head and the two holding on to each other with tears streaming down their faces.

The heartwarming video amassed 2.5 million views on TikTok at the time of writing, with netizens sharing their experiences with having cancer or seeing their loved ones undergoing cancer treatment.

Others also expressed their admiration for the married couple’s love for one another.