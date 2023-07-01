‘I just want to sing’, Jay Chou tells Harimau Malaya fans

TAIWANESE celebrity Jay Chou recently left a message to Malaysian football fans to not lash out at him for their lost seats for today’s Asean Football Federation (AFF) semifinal at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Jay’s Instagram comments have been bombarded with hate-fueled, racist remarks from Harimau Malaya supporters who were deprived of 21,000 seats to witness the AFF match against Thailand due to the installation of his concert.

In his Instagram account, the Taiwanese superstar said that all he wants to do is sing for his Malaysian fans.

“To Malaysian football fans, I know that you all take football seriously. I have no problem with cooperating and delaying the concert, but the focus is that you should all ask the football association or venue organiser.

“Whether or not I delay my concert shouldn’t be a problem, I just want to be allowed to sing to my fans,” he said.

Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Jay Chou World Tour had been long overdue in Malaysia as it was booked since March 2019 and postponed for four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the organisers need two weeks to set up the event and it had been delayed due to the AFF match.