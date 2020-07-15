iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan involved in car crash

iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan are tending to minor injuries after they were involved in a car accident late last night.

According to Kyungnam Domin, Junhoe and Jinhwan were travelling in the van which was enroute from Sacheon to Namhae when the vehicle skidded on the slippery road and crashed into a retaining wall.

Both Kpop stars and their driver sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The driver is currently under investigation and it has been ascertained that the driver has consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Police believe the accident was caused by drunk driving.

YG Entertainment released a statement as follows:

“We’ve confirmed that a vehicle with some members of iKON inside was in an accident on July 13 on Route 3 heading from Sacheon to Namhae.”

“The injuries sustained by the driver “A” as well as the members [of iKON] were minor according to doctors, and after receiving emergency treatment, they are currently resting at their dorm.”

“Our agency feels deep concern and heavy responsibility regarding the accident, which arose despite strict internal regulations about driving under the influence.”

“We will be carrying out a thorough internal investigation and taking appropriately severe measures, and the driver “A” will be faithfully cooperating with police investigations.”

“We sincerely apologize.”