Indonesian lady smacks down thief who stole her phone

A VIDEO of an Indonesian woman dealing with a thief who took her phone recently went viral on social media.

The event supposedly occurred in front of a shop in Desa Simpang Tiga at the Mataraman district in Bandar Banjar, Indonesia.

The lady can be seen grabbing the man's shirt before throwing him to the ground and slapping and kicking him. Despite the thief's attempts to fight back, the woman was able to knock him down utilising a wrestling technique.

Another man then comes and attempts to calm the woman down by pulling her away from the suspected thief. However, that appeared to enrage her even more. She continued yelling and kicking the thief’s head.

Iptu Suwarji, the Banjar Police's head of public relations, told Indonesian media that the event occurred on April 10. The man being assaulted was later proven to have actually stolen the phone and is currently being investigated.

The 29-second video gained a lot of attention online with over 2.9 million views and 131.8k likes at the time of writing.

Netizens commended the woman’s actions in dealing out some street justice to the thief.

“This makcik must be from the Kung Fu Hustle movie,” one netizen joked.

“The men won’t dare to steal anything again,” another mentioned.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the lady’s actions?