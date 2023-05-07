Infamous red shirt man returns to explain what actually occurred in trending video

He explained in the apology video that the weekend traffic was expectedly heavy as he was returning to Shah Alam from Cameron Highland.

WE have all seen or heard about the viral video featuring a man assaulting a waiter and hitting a woman driver at a restaurant in Cameron Highland. However, after his prison sentence, the person in question has returned with an apology and an explanation for his inappropriate behaviour.

A car approached him from the opposite direction as he was at the tight turn, luckily, he was able to stop before any collision could occur.

Despite his concern for the impact it would have had on his wife, who was pregnant, and the child in the back seat, Zaim was forced to halt his car as well.

The Myvi behind Zaim, which the lady driver was operating in an effort to cut the line, was being avoided by the car coming from the other direction.

Zaim then pointed his middle finger out the window and acknowledged that he had already lost his calm. He got out of his car, checked on his family, then went up to the female driver.

He agrees that he ought not to have lost his temper and claims that while incarcerated, he had plenty of time to contemplate.

Seated next to his wife, she too explained the traumatic experience. Once again, apologising for harming the lady driver, stating he had no intention of harming her.

Drive carefully, as you may never know when your luck might just run out. What do you think—is his apology accepted?