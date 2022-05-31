Influencer caught filming content on busy street in Bukit Bintang

RECENTLY, a local influencer has hit the headlines for doing a dangerous act while being on the busy streets.

A video shared by TikTok user @maderbell93 showed the influencer filming a video in the middle of a road in Bukit Bintang, right in front of McDonald’s and Lot 10.

The netizen wrote: “You can make content in the middle of the road now? Is this what being an influencer is about?”

The local influencer can be seen dressed nicely in a red suit while walking down the pedestrian crossing before tripping over in the middle of the crossing. However, he appeared to be holding something in his hands when he was still down on one knee.

Later, when he gets back on his feet and continues crossing the zebra line, cars can be heard pressing on the honk.