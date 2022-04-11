Influencer forced to cut eyelashes for passport

LOCAL influencer Maddy Breteche-Lo has claimed that she was forced to clip off her eyelash extensions before taking a photo to renew her Malaysian passport.

“This is my makeup,“ she revealed in a minute-long TikTok video posted on Monday Oct 31.

The Malaysian-French actress, who lives and works in both Singapore and Malaysia, said she is aware of how picky and “weird” Malaysian customs officials can be when it comes to people wearing makeup when having their passport photos taken.

“They took one look at my face and they’re like, ‘your eyelash extensions are too long,‘” she said, holding a pair of scissors in her hand.

She said she was given a choice between snipping them off on the spot or returning for the photo another time.

“Then I cut lah,“ she replied, explaining that she had a flight the next day.

“No one told me [about the requirement],“ she captioned the video, which has over 1.2 million views.

She also claims she was told to take her contact lenses out. She said she declined because of her bad vision, so she had to move the lens around with her finger in one eye to prove it wasn't a coloured contact.

She described the experience, which she said took about 30 minutes, as “unheard of” in Malaysia.

Watch the full video here.