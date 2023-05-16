Intern sends e-mail to boss requesting for leave with only title and one line

INTERNSHIPS are just a stepping stone before fully committing to the working world in various sectors and industries, and a significant part of it is making mistakes along the way.

Film director, actor and producer Zizan Nin took to Twitter to share an e-mail he received from an intern needing more professional touch.

In the screenshots posted, it depicted the intern requesting leave on a particular day via e-mail, only ‘filling’ the application on the subject tab and only stating their return date in the body tab in one sentence.

“I will resume working on 15/5/2023 - Monday,” the email read.

Prior to sending the e-mail, he also sent a WhatsApp message to Zizan asking to take the day off with Zizan instructing the intern to send an e-mail to him, as well as the administrator and the editing department.

“This is such a headache. I’m quite upset and feel sorry for my intern. When I said to send the e-mail, I expect to see proper communication. What have they learnt?” Zizan said in his post.

Quite a number of netizens disagreed with his post, with many calling him out for allegedly publicly shaming his intern.

“Never liked these “I expect you to know” type of bosses. Even if it’s something someone should know, like basic communication skills, a great boss will guide and teach. Not tweet and shame,” a netizen pointed out.

“This tweet could’ve easily been an e-mail between you and the intern where you can just advise on how to write a request for time off properly. But I guess blasting this on Twitter is better than providing proper guidance nowadays?” another netizen pointed out.

To clear the air on the overwhelming negative responses Zizan has received over his post, he clarified that the post was to open a discussion on professionalism in interns, confirming that there were no issues brought up over the matter.

“I have already approved (the intern’s) request (for leave) earlier. There was no problem on WhatsApp. This is just a small matter, I just wanted to share hoping to share different opinions on this but a lot of them criticised me,” the celebrity said.

He added that the intern will soon be receiving guidance from their other colleagues on the topic.