Ipoh City Council clears three tonnes of garbage from elderly woman’s home

HOARDING disorder occurs when a person has difficulty discarding items that have no apparent use or value to them. There are also trash hoarders, who have a compulsion to hold on to garbage rather than send it to the dumpster.

Recently, Sinar Harian posted on TikTok, showing personnel from Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh (MBI) clearing out an elderly woman’s home after her hoarding behaviour brought on a foul stench.

“A house inhabited by an elderly woman in her 60s became a ‘warehouse’ for garbage collection, causing discomfort to her neighbours for the past 3 years,“ captioned the video.

The clean-up operation was done at the home in Jalan Merpati, Taman Ipoh, Ipoh, Perak, on Monday, Sept 25 and required the City Council to send three lorries with an eight ton capacity to collect and dispose of the “heap” of trash, which was estimated to weigh a whopping three tonnes.

As hoarders often return to hoarding, many of the comments under the post were surprisingly understanding and urged the authorities to keep checking up on her.