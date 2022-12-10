Ipoh’s flood victim in tears describing ruined home

THE Rancangan Perumahan Tersusun (RPT) Chepor in Ipoh had experienced a flash flood after continuous heavy rains on Oct 4, making it one of the worst incidents in Ipoh in the last 30 years, with 98 people affected.

Astro Awani reported that 98 people out of 33 families had to be evacuated out of the area to a relief centre in Sri Klebang Primary School and residents were allowed to go back to clean their houses after the water subsided.

One of the victims affected, Muhammad Khairiri Jamaluddin could not control his emotion as he expressed his thoughts regarding his current situation with his household being destroyed by the flood.

He had difficulty describing the damages incurred by the floods, as his personal belongings and furniture were beyond repair.

Likewise, many others had expressed their heartbreak having to see their precious homes in such a state.

The video had garnered traction amongst netizens who were sympathetic to the victims’ plight, with others quick to denounce politicians pushing for general elections rather than initiating flood prevention planning.

“In KL, we’ve got politicians too hungry for power to even be bothered by people like Khairiri and their losses,” one netizen said.

“Some people don’t even have savings, especially in the rural area, and in their head GE is more important,” another netizen commented.

Others quoted Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for insisting on having the general elections during this time and claimed that the floods were a myth plotted by the opposition parties.