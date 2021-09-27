Is Squid Game happening in Malaysia? 2 men spotted playing ddakji at MRT Pasar Seni

Have you watched Netflix’s Squid Game? If you haven’t and you don’t want any spoilers, you might want to stop reading now.

In the first episode, the character played by Gong Yoo tries to recruit Sung Ki Hoon (played by Lee Jung Jae) to join a deadly competition. First, Ki Hoon has to challenge Gong Yoo’s character in a South Korean traditional game called ddakji and if he wins, he’ll walk away with 100,000 won (RM355).

In the game, each player chooses a red or blue colour square envelope. The goal of the game is to flip over your opponent’s envelope on the ground by throwing your envelope.

However, life started to imitate art when a netizen named Syazwan saw two people re-enacting the game at Pasar Seni MRT station.

Syawan uploaded the whole interaction on Tiktok. The video showed a man in suit (mimicking Gong Yoo’s character) and another in casual clothes with a varsity jacket (mimicking the character Ki Hoon) playing a game of ddakji.