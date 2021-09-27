Is Squid Game happening in Malaysia? 2 men spotted playing ddakji at MRT Pasar Seni

Have you watched Netflix’s Squid Game? If you haven’t and you don’t want any spoilers, you might want to stop reading now.
In the first episode, the character played by Gong Yoo tries to recruit Sung Ki Hoon (played by Lee Jung Jae) to join a deadly competition. First, Ki Hoon has to challenge Gong Yoo’s character in a South Korean traditional game called ddakji and if he wins, he’ll walk away with 100,000 won (RM355).
In the game, each player chooses a red or blue colour square envelope. The goal of the game is to flip over your opponent’s envelope on the ground by throwing your envelope.
However, life started to imitate art when a netizen named Syazwan saw two people re-enacting the game at Pasar Seni MRT station.
Syawan uploaded the whole interaction on Tiktok. The video showed a man in suit (mimicking Gong Yoo’s character) and another in casual clothes with a varsity jacket (mimicking the character Ki Hoon) playing a game of ddakji.
@syazwanevans
Do you guys wanna play ##SquidGame for money? 😱 ##Netflix ##fyp ##tiktokmalaysia♬ MONEY - 리사 (LISA)
Netizens wrote in the comments to ask where this game took place because they wanted to win some money too.
On another note, a tweet online revealed a theory behind the game of ddakji in the show. If we rewatch the first episode again, Gong Yoo’s character asked Ki Hoon to choose an envelope colour.
Ki Hoon chooses blue and wakes up in the game as a player in blue tracksuits. What if he had chosen the red envelope? Would he have been one of the game moderators instead?
Jaw on the floor about this squid game theory. pic.twitter.com/hlOVF7R0ff— ً (@endtoostart) September 23, 2021
Just imagine how the story changes slightly and it’s all down to what the character chose in that split second.