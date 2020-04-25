It’s important to get facts from experts: Maszlee

PETALING JAYA: Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik took to Twitter today informing Malaysians it’s important to listen to experts during the pandemic.

Throughout this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, unsubstantiated claims have been spreading like wildfire throughout social media. The claims range from the Covid-19 virus being made in a lab and the ability of 5G microwaves to carry the virus.

Thus, in addition to urging Malaysians to obtain facts from experts, Maszlee recommended online courses that could educate Malaysians on analysing claims concerning Covid-19 and pandemic management.

On his twitter thread, Maszlee recommended two courses by Unesco and the School of Oriental and African Studies.