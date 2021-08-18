SEARCH
It takes just one cat to charm the police outside the Istana

18 Aug 2021 / 17:41 H.
Cats could be the best unifying force in the world. While the heads of major political parties were having an audience with the King yesterday (August 17), a feline Yang Berbahagia kept the police officers guarding the entrance of Istana Negara occupied.

In a video posted by Astro Awani, the cat strutted back and forth outside the gates as if it’s conducting a spot check.

Picture by Norman Goh
Picture by Norman Goh

After feeling satisfied with what it has seen, the cute cat even grazed one of the officer’s legs for pats. The police officer kept giving the cat a lot of pats and attention.

Journalist Norman Goh shared a picture of the same cat on his Twitter as well.

The tweet quickly went viral online with loads of comments gushing over the attention-seeking cat.

“Gang ‘pantang’ seeing a cat. Don’t care if we’re holding a rifle,” tweeted user @mamuvies.

“Gangster face, check. Hoarse voice, check. Sick uniform, check. Weapons at the side, check. Sees cat, alaaa so cute,” wrote @miyoldaus.

“Watch out, it’s not a cat. It’s a flerken!!” tweeted @badlynice. A flerken is an alien creature resembling an Earth cat which appeared in the film Captain Marvel.

Twitter user @harith_ginger summed it all up well, “Life has simple rules: 1. I see cat, I pet the cat. 2. Repeat rule 1.”

Look at the face of bliss and relaxation below.

