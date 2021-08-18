$!It takes just one cat to charm the police outside the Istana

Cats could be the best unifying force in the world. While the heads of major political parties were having an audience with the King yesterday (August 17), a feline Yang Berbahagia kept the police officers guarding the entrance of Istana Negara occupied. In a video posted by Astro Awani, the cat strutted back and forth outside the gates as if it’s conducting a spot check.

Picture by Norman Goh

After feeling satisfied with what it has seen, the cute cat even grazed one of the officer’s legs for pats. The police officer kept giving the cat a lot of pats and attention. Journalist Norman Goh shared a picture of the same cat on his Twitter as well.