AN ITALIAN student has become an unexpected internet sensation around the world after tattooing the barcode of his Covid certificate on his arm.

Andrea Colonnetta, 22, said he hadn’t given much thought in advance before getting his latest tattoo, but decided on the topical — and practical — choice after talking with his tattoo artist and friend, Gabriele Pellerone.

“It’s certainly something original, I like to be different,” Colonnetta, from the southern city of Reggio Calabria, told Corriere della Calabria newspaper.

On Pellerone’s Instagram account, he explained that his reason for creating the tattoo was: “An ironic way of remembering a period of total confusion, a moment that will remain indelible forever, both for me and for him.”