James Corden faces backlash for making fun of BTS

James Corden recently earned a backlash from BTS Army after he made a comment regarding the Kpop group and its fanbase on the Late Late Show. Corden reportedly described BTS Army as a bunch of “15 year old girls” and said that BTS’s appearance at the United Nations as “unusual.”

FOR THOSE WHO DONT KNOW WHATS UP W JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/dwetonvOgm — hobi ✌️ (@legendaryseok) September 22, 2021

BTS has been to the United Nations twice and was appointed by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture in July 2021. Just a few days ago, BTS accompanied President Moon at the 76th UN General Assembly and the group delivered a speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment session. The 7-minute speech addressed climate change, the importance of vaccines, saving the planet, and gender equality (shown in video below).

Corden’s joke denigrated the massive fanbase and his comments are viewed as low-brow sexist and ageist. One of BTS fans, Kookiedough7, wrote on Twitter, “James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone.” “I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements.” “Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.”

James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do. — Kookiedough⁷ (@_kookie_dough__) September 21, 2021

Since his comments, there was also a call for Corden to lose his nickname “Papa Mochi.” The nickname was earned when BTS appeared on the Late Late Show and Corden developed a friendship with BTS’s Jimin.

Waiting for James Corden to remove Papa Mochi from his bio pic.twitter.com/1mWve7Z1Yh — MINIMONI FOREVER (@MiniJM_MoniRM) September 22, 2021