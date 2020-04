Zoom has been a lifesaver for holding teleconferences from home but it was sadly marred by security issues quickly.

While companies are experimenting with different video platforms, one Japanese company had the most unusual idea.

On a suggestion by their editor-in-chief, the editorial team of Japanese website Livedoor recently held a virtual meeting via the game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” which was released on the Nintendo Switch console around the same time as the worldwide lockdown.

The meeting was apparently an enjoyable experience for everyone and they even found time to go on a fishing trip together in game.