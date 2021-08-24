Japanese dad brings daughters’ toy laptop to work

A JAPANESE dad recently went on Twitter to reveal how his two young daughters had hidden his laptop on the day that he was supposed to attend an important meeting at work. What made the situation funnier was that he discovered their actions when he opened his laptop bag only to find a cute Sumikko Goroshi learning device there instead. The device is an educational toy that teaches young children the basics of the Japanese language, mathematics and other necessary skills. Perhaps his daughters thought that their dad would also be able to use their toy at work.

The adorable laptop which the father found once he arrived at work. – Twitter

The father, tweeting under the name @Zenryoku_tochan, could only lament: “I arrived at work and collapsed on my knees. I will have to use this computer at the meeting. Daughters, we will need to have a talk later tonight.” The tweet quickly went viral, with many people getting a good laugh out of the situation. The father later tweeted that he was encouraged by the positive responses and said that he had decided not to scold his daughters after seeing everyone’s reactions. Nevertheless, he still recorded and shared a video of himself having a gentle talk with his daughters – who appeared to be of pre-school age – about what they did wrong once he returned home from work.