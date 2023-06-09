Japanese drivers given alcohol to show dangers of drunk driving

DRUNK DRIVING as we know is a reckless act that has unnecessarily cost many people not just their lives but along with others.

Recently, the Japanese police collaborated with a driving school to educate the community on the dangers of drunk driving in a somewhat unconventional way.

They get the participants tipsy and have them drive through a special driving course.

This interesting initiative is part of an awareness campaign organised by the Chikushino Police Department in Fukuoka, southwest Japan, after three children were killed by a drunk driver in the same area in 2006.

Japanese news channel FBS News reported on its YouTube channel that one of its reporters, Yuichiro Kodama, took part in the programme to understand how it works.

He initially drove the car in a designated course sober. Without the influence of alcohol, he can be seen driving through several obstacles and curved roads without any problems.

The programme then required Yuichiro to drink a fair amount of alcohol.

This consisted of a glass of beer and five highball shots, which caused the alcohol content in his body to rise to 0.87 milligrammes (mg) per litre of breath, almost six times the permitted level of 0.15 mg.

For the second driving session, a driving instructor was in the passenger seat for safety purposes.

Once inebriated, Yuchiro attempted to drive through traffic cones and in his state, knocked one cone over.