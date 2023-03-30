Japanese worker forced to return RM48k from salary to repay smoke breaks

LET’S be honest...many working-class people take short breaks whenever work feels overwhelming. Some take snack breaks, and others smoke. Though many get away with it, this was not true for one Japanese man.

The Mainichi reports that an employee of the Osaka Prefectural Government took 4,512 smoke breaks during his 14 and a half years of employment with them, for which he was ordered to return 1.44 million yen (RM48,359.84) in salary. He also got a 10% pay reduction for six months.

The 61-year-old employee reportedly took 355 hours and 19 minutes’ worth of cigarette breaks while on the job.

He is accompanied by two other workers whose salary was reduced by 10% for frequently smoking while on the job.

Following an anonymous tip, the Osaka Prefectural Government’s human resources (HR) section warned the three employees against smoking while at work.

As their supervisor watched them, it became clear that they had repeatedly continued to smoke while also lying to say that they had stopped after getting the warning.

The 61-year-old worker has since accepted to return the RM48,359 that was deducted from his salary because it is a violation of the duty of devotion to work that public employees are required to uphold under the Japanese Local Public Service Act.

Seems like a series of unfortunate events, what do you guys think? Who is in the wrong?