JB woman dies after getting bacterial infection in breast implants

A woman in Johor Bharu recently passed away a few days after having breast reconstruction surgery.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the woman had only recently undergone surgery on the 29th of July. Yet had begun to feel uneasy and lightheaded the morning after the treatment.

After 24 hours, her chest had swelled, and she was taken urgently to the hospital as her health deteriorated.

Sadly, despite the doctor’s best efforts, the woman passed away on August 2nd morning, leaving a husband and two children.

The doctor had drawn blood from the woman, but the findings wouldn’t be available for another three months.

Moreover, the aesthetician also mentioned that the anaesthesia dosage was probably why things worsened overnight.

According to reports, her chest was covered with bacteria as a result of the infection.

We would like to express our sincere condolences for the loss of a mother, wife, family member and friend. We hope the victim’s families will take the necessary time to recover from such a tragic event.