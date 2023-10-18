JBPM rescues crocodile stuck inside house drain in Kuching residential house

RECENTLY, a video showing our courageous Fire and Rescue department (JBPM) successfully removing a crocodile from a residential house in Kuching, Sarawak, went viral on social media.

The video posted by TikTok user @bossmichael_oe has gained over 500,000 views and over 25,200 likes within a day of the post’s creation.

In the video, the crocodile appeared to be stuck inside a drain of a house. The crocodile’s head can be seen peering through the gates.

JBPM successfully caught the crocodile, the animal was drawn with its mouth tied shut without causing any damage to the animal. They then carried the crocodile and placed the animal inside the pickup truck trailer.

The incident shocked many Malaysians, who expressed their shock in the video comments section, saying they could never imagine a crocodile suddenly getting removed in front of their house.

Though, one user made a valid point writing, “The video opened a new fear in me, how can a crocodile end up in a residential area,“

In light of the current rainy weather, what do you think, should we be on the lookout for any unexpected guests?