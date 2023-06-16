Jocelyn Chia claps back at PDRM’s Interpol request, expresses gratitude for free advertising

EVERYONE undoubtedly already knows about the antics of Singaporean-born comedian Jocelyn Chia who has been under fire for making jokes about the missing Flight MH370.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has declared that a formal request will be made to Interpol to learn her full identity and whereabouts.

She claimed that American comedians had previously used the September 11 terrorist incident as the basis for their jokes.

She then compared it to the comedy scene in Asia.

“Where the stand-up comedy scene is still developing, Americans value humour that is harder, edgier, and more direct. You won’t find a lot of edgy comedy in Asia,” she was quoted as saying.

She responded by saying that the hate targeted at her had only made her more famous.

In Chia’s own words, “Honestly, can you imagine how famous it is going to make me if Interpol does something about this request and things escalate?”

She recently declared on Twitter, “I’m on the first page of http://BBC.com right now. Interviews with @CNN, @nytimes, @BBCWorld, and @FoxNews are scheduled for this Saturday. Therefore, Malaysia, you may continue.

What are your thoughts on the entire Jocelyn Chia drama?