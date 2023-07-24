Jocelyn Chia ridicules Malaysia’s reaction to The 1975’s stunt pulled at GVF 2023

WE have all heard by now of the recent shenanigans by British pop rock band The 1975 that contributed to the recent swift cancellation of this year’s Good Vibes Festival after their frontman, Matty Healy, criticised Malaysia’s laws on the LGBTQ+ community and kissed his band member, Ross McDaniel during their set.

The band’s actions also prompted the government to ban them from performing in Malaysia.

All of that said and done, many people gave their two cents online regarding the issue, mainly expressing outrage and disappointment toward The 1975 and calling for the British band to take accountability for their actions that lead to the music festival’s cancellation which have negatively affected the organisers, festival-goers and business vendors.

However, this incident has also brought out disgraced comedian, Jocelyn Chia, out of the woodworks after her recent scandal regarding her tasteless MH370 joke.

In an Instagram post, Jocelyn decided to point out that Malaysia had a special formula for making international headlines.