Johor Sultan wows netizens with his Japanese Curry and Lobster Biryani

THE Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar recently wowed netizens when he displayed his amazing culinary skills preparing a Japanese staple, Japanese curry and an indulgent looking lobster biryani.

A two-minute-eight-second footage of him cooking the creative combination was uploaded on his official Facebook page quickly went viral and has since garnered over 67k views.

The two decadent dishes left many netizens with their mouths watering, leaving praises and compliments regarding the Sultan’s culinary expertise.

The Johor ruler was at Istana Mersing, better known as Istana Flintstones.

If you’re wondering why the name sounds so familiar, it’s because the Johor ruler is a huge fan of the 1990s cartoon series based on a modern Stone Age family.

The palace is full with vibrant facades and distinctive patterns paying homage to the beloved program.

You can watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/officialsultanibrahim/videos/1988060361548261?locale=ms_MY