‘Jom Balik Undi’ campaign by MASwings offers cheaper airfare

PETALING JAYA: MASwings has launched their ‘Jom Balik Undi’ campaign to offer cheaper flight tickets in conjunction with the 15th General Elections (GE15).

The Star Online reported that the MASwings campaign is offering a promotional price of RM135 for one-way, all-in flights that are currently open for booking until Nov 30 and tickets are valid for travel from now until Dec 31 this year.

MASwings added in a statement that additional flights will be included to accommodate the increasing demand expected on several routes in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

The 21 weekly flights will be added alongside 28 weekly flights for routes between Miri-Labuan, Miri-Sibu, Kota Kinabalu-Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu-Labuan from Nov 18 until Nov 21.

MASwings current operations on Mondays, Thursday and Saturdays will also increase to twice daily for Kuching-Limbang flights.