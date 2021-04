There have been new allegations regarding Joss Whedon’s misconduct during the filming of Justice League. This time, it’s alleged that he has made Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot uncomfortable on set.

Whedon reportedly threatened to harm Gadot’s career and made her record lines she disapproved of. He also disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal,” an anonymous source said. “He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Fortunately for Gadot, Warner Bros. executives helped mediate the issue when she brought the matter up. “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,” said Gal Gadot in an interview with THR.

Regarding Ray Fisher’s issue with the director, she said, “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

This allegation echoes the previous allegations by Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star Charisma Carpenter regarding the toxic work environment fostered by Joss Whedon.

Whedon made passive-aggressive threats to fire Carpenter and called her fat when she was four months pregnant.