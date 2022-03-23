Justin Bieber to perform in Kuala Lumpur this October

BELIEBERS, where y'all at? Canadian heartthrob, Justin Bieber will be finally visiting his fans in Asia later this year.

The pop singer is scheduled to hold a concert on Oct 22, 2022 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil – which has a maximum capacity of over 87,000 – as part of his Justice Tour itinerary.

It appears that after the Malaysian government's announcement to reopen international borders on April 1, international live events are finally resuming their operations.

Para R., the managing director of PR Worldwide Sdn. Bhd, which is organising the concert here, said: “It’s such a surreal feeling that we are able to make this announcement today, after a 2-year pause. We are proud to bring the highly anticipated Justice World Tour to Malaysian fans this October. PR Worldwide and AEG are taking all measures to create a safe environment at our events, not just for event staff, artist and crew but also for fans and ticket holders. With the integration of digital ticketing, vaccination and testing protocols using Mobile App technology, access to the event can now be made safe and seamless.”