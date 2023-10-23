Kajang student slaps classmate for allegedly sharing her photo online without consent

IN this day and age, sharing someone’s photograph can be done in seconds, thanks to social media. However if you’re going to share images or videos online, it’s always a good idea to ensure the people in the photographs and videos have given their consent to it.

Recently, a video went viral on X (Twitter) where a school student can be seen shouting and slapping her fellow classmate multiple times in the face for posting a photograph without her consent.

In the one minute video shared on X by user PU Ian Miles Cheong, the assailant can be seen initially scrolling on her phone before confronting the classmate next to her.

“Tell me, where did you get it (the picture) from?” She can be heard shouting in the video before landing another slap on the classmate’s face.

The classmate can be seen covering her face with her hands. Another classmate can be heard trying to intervene but the female student warns her to not get involved.

“You are too much. I know many are unhappy with you,“ said the student while proceeding to slap her face.

Police are now looking into the matter after both parties lodged a police report.

According to a statement from the Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, the girl had slapped her classmate five times.

The case is now being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing voluntary hurt and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for posting offensive content.