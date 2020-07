Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Monday night after his rally in Charleston, South Carolina, to promote his run for president. He sent a flurry of tweets and screenshots which he deleted within an hour of posting.

Kim Kardashian was said to be furious at him for publicly revealing that the couple had thought about aborting their eldest child, North. Sources said that Kim was considering divorcing the rapper if he didn’t drop his campaign.

“We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!” Kanye said during the rally on Sunday.

Kanye apparently got a sign from God when he was considering his options about Kim’s pregnancy.

While working on his laptop in Paris, his screen went black and white. For him, it was a sign from God saying, ‘...if you f**k with my vision I f**k with yours.’

“And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child,” he told the crowd.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he said in the later parts of his unscripted speech.

According to The Daily Mail, West later told Kim and Kris that 'the only reason he said that was because he knew that he needed something big to get the attention on his campaign.'

He added that ‘she should know the game by now.’

Kim is said to be embarrassed by her husband’s actions and has now ‘had it’ and ‘does not believe that he is well enough to be running for president.’

West has been open about struggling with bipolar disorder and in 2016, he spent time in the hospital after a ‘psychiatric emergency’ which forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.

Among the things Kanye tweeted were:

· ‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.’

· ‘Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.’

· ‘I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape’

· ‘West children will never do playboy west.’

· 'I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.'

· ‘Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.’

· ‘I love my wife. My family must live next to me. It’s not up to E or NBC anymore.’

· ‘NBC locked up Bill Cosby.’

· A screenshot of a message he sent to Kris reads, ‘This is Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still avoiding my calls.’