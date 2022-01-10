Kate celebrates 40th birthday with new portraits

THREE new photographs were released to mark the 40th birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge. Catherine, or popularly known as Kate Middleton received praise, with each of the portraits getting more than one million likes on Instagram. In the first black and white classy style photograph, Kate looks ethereal in a white off-shoulder gown, sitting elegantly and captured by Paolo Roversi. She looked just like a fairytale princess! The beautiful royal wears pearl earrings with the sapphire diamond ring, once worn by the late Lady Diana Spencer and given to her by Prince William.

In the second photo, Kate is the belle of the ball, stunning in a striking red dress. She looks straight at the camera and smiles brightly with one hand inside a pocket. Simply beautiful But that is not all, there is more! The third photograph. In the third photograph, she wears another white dress, which has ruffles but it can only be seen partially but never mind the dress. It’s the smile that captivated everyone.