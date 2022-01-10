Kate celebrates 40th birthday with new portraits

THREE new photographs were released to mark the 40th birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge. Catherine, or popularly known as Kate Middleton received praise, with each of the portraits getting more than one million likes on Instagram.
In the first black and white classy style photograph, Kate looks ethereal in a white off-shoulder gown, sitting elegantly and captured by Paolo Roversi. She looked just like a fairytale princess!
The beautiful royal wears pearl earrings with the sapphire diamond ring, once worn by the late Lady Diana Spencer and given to her by Prince William.
In the second photo, Kate is the belle of the ball, stunning in a striking red dress. She looks straight at the camera and smiles brightly with one hand inside a pocket. Simply beautiful But that is not all, there is more! The third photograph.
In the third photograph, she wears another white dress, which has ruffles but it can only be seen partially but never mind the dress. It’s the smile that captivated everyone.
Kate’s youthful appearance and down-to-earth personality have always captured the heart of people, around the world and these photos are a visual treat!
Kate took it to the Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to thank everyone for kind birthday wishes, the photographer Roversi and the National Portrait Gallery for the special photographs.
According to the same Twitter account, the portraits will be shown at three meaningful places for Kate such as Berkshire, where she grew up, St. Andrews, where she studied at St.Andrews University and met William and Anglesey, where the two lived after their marriage, as a part of the National Portrait Gallery’s nationwide @coming Home@ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023.
Kate, who was born on Jan 9, 1981, in Berkshire married Prince William on April 29, 2011 and has three children; Prince George, Prince Charlotte and little Prince Louie.