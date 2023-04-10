KDPM looks into JB food stall for RM1,260 dinner bill from patron

AN investigation into a food court stall in Johor Bharu is currently underway by the Johor ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KDPM) in response to a customer’s complaint that they were overcharged for a roadside dinner.

Following her meal at the seafood restaurant, the customer, Facebook user Ekin Cahaya, posted on a social media platform that she was unhappy with the RM1,260 bill.

Are there any residents of Johor Bahru present? She inquired, “Do the prices at this Tepian Tebrau food court really run this high?

She added ironically, “What’s best is that their receipt can’t be read at all.”

Her posted receipt was issued on Sept 30 and revealed that she and her family had ordered 12 items, although the majority of the names were illegible.

Reportedly, the prices of the dishes ranged from RM30 to RM224.

The customer also shared a video of the menu for the stall, which was displayed on the wall and stated that the majority of the seafood items would be priced “according to market prices.”

The customer was also heard saying in the video, “We had a seafood dinner, but what is unreasonable is this RM1,260 total bill and I don’t know what they’re writing.

At the time of writing, the video has nearly 70,000 views, and online users were debating whether her meal was overpriced.

“It’s unsettling to see the bill’s price, said one user. It’s unfortunate that those who couldn’t pay the price were asked to do so. Using a food court’s name while charging a 10-star hotel’s rates.”

Another customer, writing from a different angle, stated: “They ordered four servings of white rice. If I am not mistaken, one serving of white rice will fill three plates, which will serve 12 people. The client must have eaten a large dinner.

Additionally, The Star reported that Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that if the stall owner did not display the prices of the food sold, they risk receiving a compound.

If the price displayed and the price being charged to customers differ, that is also illegal, she added.

To look for attempts at profiteering, Lilis added that an investigation will also be done into how the stall owner calculated the price.