Kedah kopitiam’s ‘no politics’ sign draws attention online

PEOPLE are free to speak about any topic under the sun which is why freedom of speech exists in the first place but sometimes, certain topics should be broached carefully as it can lead to negative consequences if left unchecked.
A kopitiam in Kedah made waves online after an unusual sign placed at their premises allegedly forbade customers from discussing politics.
In a report by China Press, the kopitiam located in Alor Setar, had netizens taken aback and even amused after seeing the sign’s notice: “Political discussion is strictly prohibited in this store.”
However, things were not what it seemed as the kopitiam owner, surnamed Chen, clarified that this was due to two customers who had a verbal altercation while talking about politics some time ago.
After the incident, one of the customers involved in the argument, who is a regular patron, sought Chen’s permission to put up the unusual sign in the eatery.
“The customer came back with stickers two hours after leaving (the kopitiam). Initially, the customer wanted to put two stickers but I said one sticker is fine,” Chen said.
Curious customers had inquired about the sign, so the owner explained to them that talking about politics is allowed.
He also said that he had always wanted to remove the sign from the kopitiam but it would slip his mind as he was busy with work.
Finally, the kopitiam staff managed to remove the sign today (July 26).
Talking about politics can be a knowledgeable and enriching experience, however, it can also leave a sour taste upon hearing certain views aired by individuals.