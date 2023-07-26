Kedah kopitiam’s ‘no politics’ sign draws attention online

PEOPLE are free to speak about any topic under the sun which is why freedom of speech exists in the first place but sometimes, certain topics should be broached carefully as it can lead to negative consequences if left unchecked.

A kopitiam in Kedah made waves online after an unusual sign placed at their premises allegedly forbade customers from discussing politics.

In a report by China Press, the kopitiam located in Alor Setar, had netizens taken aback and even amused after seeing the sign’s notice: “Political discussion is strictly prohibited in this store.”

However, things were not what it seemed as the kopitiam owner, surnamed Chen, clarified that this was due to two customers who had a verbal altercation while talking about politics some time ago.