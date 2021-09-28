Kedahan man died in front of his home after cycling in the neighbourhood

On Monday (27 September), a man died in front of his home at Taman Mutiara, Sungai Kob in Kedah.
According to a report by Harian Metro, the 52-year-old man returned from cycling in his neighbourhood and did some light exercises before suddenly collapsing around 7.10am.
His family members immediately tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. By the time the ambulance arrived, it was too late.
Kulim district police chief Supt Sazalee Adam said the hospital staff found that the victim had already died when they arrived.
No criminal element was found in investigations and the case has been classified as sudden death.
Sazalee said the body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The victim is reported to have a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, and he has received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Further examination found that the victim had previously been infected with Covid-19 on 28 August but recovered during the 14-day quarantine.