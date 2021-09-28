Kedahan man died in front of his home after cycling in the neighbourhood

On Monday (27 September), a man died in front of his home at Taman Mutiara, Sungai Kob in Kedah.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the 52-year-old man returned from cycling in his neighbourhood and did some light exercises before suddenly collapsing around 7.10am.

His family members immediately tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. By the time the ambulance arrived, it was too late.

Kulim district police chief Supt Sazalee Adam said the hospital staff found that the victim had already died when they arrived.