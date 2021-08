A cosplay group in Kelantan known as Geng Cosplay Kelate (GCK) has members dressing up as their favourite superheroes to spread kindness during the pandemic.

According to their Facebook page, the cosplay group often makes special appearances at birthday parties, charity events, weddings and schools.

While the pandemic has put a stop to their social events, one of GCK members, David Koh, told Harian Metro that it hasn’t stopped his desire to carry out his own charity work.

He first started a food bank outside his home with just a rack of food. Through his own initiative, it opened the doors for others to chip in and help those who are struggling too.

The cosplay group prioritises the elderly and those who have limited mobility because they have young children at home.