Kelantan deputy MB defends AKSB staff over absence at counter after going viral

Was the timing a coincidence?

IT IS certainly an infuriating experience to wait unattended by customer service staff especially when it comes to urgent matters. A man recently shared his experience visiting the Air Kelantan Sdn. Bhd. (AKSB) office in Pasir Mas and seeing the office devoid of staff way after their opening hours. In his Facebook post, Hanif M. Noor shared that he arrived at the AKSB office at 9.13am, about an hour after they opened, according to the picture shared in the post.

Hanif said that he waited in the premises for 10 minutes and only one staff member showed up but they were not in charge of the counter, so he could not get his inquiries settled that day. He added that he sent messages to the organisation on WhatsApp and called them but to no avail. “The counter staff can just leave the place empty just like that, what horrible service! I even called the AKSB headquarters four times and no one answered my calls,” Hanif said in his post.