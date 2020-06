After 7 years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson is filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to Associated Press, she filed to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles and requested to restore her legal last name to Clarkson.

The singer cited ‘irreconcilable differences,’ according to court documents obtained by the CNN and the couple appears to have a pre-nuptial agreement.

She also requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support.

Clarkson first met Blackstock when he worked as Rascal Flatt’s road manager. Both have two children: daughter River (aged 5) and son Remington (aged 4).

According to CNN, the couple spent their time together at their property in Montana during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was there that Clarkson recorded her daytime talk show and her appearance as a judge on NBC’s The Voice.