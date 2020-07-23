Kim Kardashian explains why it’s not as simple as it seems to get Kanye help

Kim Kardashian West has addressed her husband Kanye West’s mental health. Ever since the news broke about Kanye’s ramblings during his presidential rally, the public have blamed Kim for her husband’s meltdown and hold her responsible for ‘fixing’ him.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

He is a "brilliant but complicated person" whose "words sometimes do not align with his intentions", she said.

She explained why it’s not as simple as it seems.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

She also asked for compassion and understanding while her family handles the private family matter.

Kim acknowledged that her husband was "subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.”

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she added.

"Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.”

"That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

There are two types of bipolar disorders. Type I experience periods of manic highs and depressive lows. Type II experience severe depression and mild manic episodes, also known as hypomania which lasts longer. If they experience cyclothymia, the mood swings are less severe but lasts longer.

During the manic episode, those with bipolar disorder can feel a euphoric high and have lots of energy, ambitious plans and ideas. However, they can become aggressive and experience symptoms of psychosis.