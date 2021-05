In celebration of her 55th birthday, iconic singer Janet Jackson partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items she collected throughout her eventful life.

The proceeds will be channelled to Compassion International, an organisation that helps children escape poverty.

The Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson auction was held over the past weekend. One of the winners in the auction was none other than Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian herself.

Kardashian won the bid for one of Jackson’s classic music video outfits, bidding US$25,000 (RM103,100) for a custom-made top and pants worn by Jackson in her 1993 If video. The win was confirmed by Julien’s Auctions on its official Twitter.