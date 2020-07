South Korean actor Kim Min Seok who managed to apprehend a spycam criminal has just revealed that another actor Son Min Ho also helped him with the arrest.

"I was with my labelmate Son Min Ho that day, and I feel bad because it seems like I'm the only one getting noticed for this,” he said.

“We just did what we had to do. I think anyone who saw that would have done the same thing. I'm a bit embarrassed that the story's become known like this,” said Kim Min Seok about his friend, model and actor Son Min Ho.

Thanks to their quick action, the perpetrator was handed over to the police where it was discovered that illegally taken images of women were found in the perpetrator’s phone.

Son Min Ho has appeared in music videos for Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, Brown Eyed Girls’ Ga In and Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung.

He has also starred in dramas such as The Third Charm and Miss Hammurabi.