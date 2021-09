VIDEO footage of a food delivery rider’s kindness towards a hungry dog recently went viral over social media, warming the hearts of netizens around the country. The one-and-a-half minute CCTV footage, which was first shared on TikTok by user @amypetsstore on Sept 8, provided some captions to explain the story.

The dog’s owner had forgotten to feed their pet, and requested that the food delivery rider to drop off the food in front of the gate for the dog to eat on its own. Instead, the delivery rider opened the polystyrene containers, mixed the food by hand and cooled it down with his blue fan, before presenting it for the dog to eat. He also shared some of his own water so that the dog wouldn’t go thirsty. He then waited for the dog to finish eating, before throwing away the polystyrene containers in the rubbish bin, and rode away, leaving a happy and satisfied pooch behind.

A screengrab from the video showing the food delivery rider leaving after completing his task. – @amypetsstore TikTok