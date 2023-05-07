Kind-hearted police officers escort little girl who missed her school bus in Johor

According to Polis Daerah Seri Alam’s Facebook post , the three policemen who were patrolling noticed a little kid dressed in her school’s sports attire walking all by herself, without a guardian by her side.

THE mere sight of police officers can strike fear into our hearts, even if we’re completely innocent. But most recently, three police officers won over the hearts of netizens when they escorted a little girl who missed her bus to school.

Immediately, they approached the kid and she revealed that she had missed the school bus and was left to walk a whole 1.5 kilometres in order to reach her school.

With the help of the kind public of Taman Johor Jaya, the three officers managed to escort the kid to school.

They patiently waited for her class teacher to pick her up before requesting the teacher that this incident be informed to the girl’s parents.

Meanwhile, PDRM took the opportunity to remind all parents and guardians to always be aware and not take their children’s safety for granted, especially to kids walking by themselves, without supervision,to avoid any unwanted incidents.