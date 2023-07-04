Kind woman feeds stray dog daily, winning hearts online

STRAY ANIMALS as we know, live in the trenches of society, having to steel themselves to endure harsh weather elements and not knowing when their next meal is, either living off food scraps or maybe relying on the kindness of people to give them food.

A kind woman has recently garnered traction online due to her kindness in feeding a stray dog, with a generous portion of food, who often passes by her stall in Penang.

The woman, Kak Ida, had been regularly feeding the stray dog who she calls Jojo, food from her stall, as told in her TikTok video.

“Jojo here, will come to my stall every morning and wait in the front here, indicating that it wants to eat,” she said.

The video then shows the camera panning to a grassy area on the left side of the stall, showing that this is where Jojo eats its food.

“He will look over there and then he will wait here. I will put some rice for it and see if it wants to eat. As long as he is not eating, he will wait,”

She then prepared a generous meal of a couple of pieces of chicken, two hard-boiled eggs chopped in quarters and a heaping amount of rice for Jojo, as depicted in the video.

As Kak Ida is preparing Jojo’s meals, it waits rather patiently for its food in front of her stall. She also points out that Jojo does not bother her and her helper as it only wants food.

“He won’t bother us because he came to us for food. When we drop off his food, he would not cause any trouble for us and he also respects us. After we put his food at his usual spot, we back away and he comes to eat,” she explained.

Kak Ida also said that eventhough she is scared of dogs, Jojo is an exception due to its docile nature.

In the clip, Jojo is seen approaching its meal and as narrated by Kak Ida, the dog looks left and right in case anyone appears in its vicinity and then finally tucks in.

The stall owner’s gesture has drawn praise from netizens, noting her and her assistant’s generous efforts in feeding the stray dog, making sure it does not go hungry for the rest of the day.

“This dog will remember your kind deeds. I know this because I fed a stray dog once and when I was almost attacked by a wild stray dog, it came to my rescue,” a netizen shared.

“Thank you for your kindness. Jojo is blessed to enjoy the food you have prepared for it. Humanity at work. Your kindness and compassion are appreciated,” a netizen said.