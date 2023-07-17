Kind woman lands job offer after donating RM20 to older man

WHAT goes around comes around is what they say when it comes to how we treat other people in our daily lives.

One young woman’s story shows how the wheels of fate can unexpectedly bless you, especially when you have hit hard times.

The young woman shared in a TikTok video that she received a note from an older man asking her to lend some money, promising to pay her back on another day.

“Humble request from Uncle. Girl, if you have RM20, can I borrow (it) and pay you back this coming Thursday?

“If you don’t have it, it’s okay, girl,“ the message in the note read.

Despite her circumstances of being unemployed at the time, the young woman readily gave him the money after reflecting on the older man’s situation.

She did consider her uncertain station in life being without a job and rocky finances so she relied on her faith in God as well.

“(I) can’t imagine how hard the situation must be for him. I (didn’t) have much at that time and (could not) give him much.

“I was at a difficult position at the time because I had no solid plan for the future but I (knew) God will definitely have (a) plan for me.

“I put my faith in God’s will and handed the money to the uncle,“ she added.